Chowkidar bore hai - An election without fizz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi desperately needs to regain his magic as this election is fast slipping into the mundane. Without a new tamasha (spectacle), the electoral future of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its prime minister remain uncertain. National fatigue seems to have set in.

As a wag summed up, “Aaankhthakgayiaurkaanpakgaye (eyes are tired and ears are numb)” referring to the theatrics of the Prime Minister. His words capture the consequences of over-exposure of the BJP’s best campaigner. The oratorical and dramatic flourishes sound repetitive and ...