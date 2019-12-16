Circumventing climate action

Another Conference of Parties (COP25), this time in Madrid. But with a difference. This time, there is a near consensus that climate change is real. Everyone now believes that it is time to act. No more procrastination.

Or so, you would think. The fact is in Madrid, new games played out to circumvent action — or at least to find ways to do as little as possible and as cheaply as possible. I wrote this piece when COP25 was still on. The new buzzword is to develop credible market mechanisms, which are needed to make countries carbon-neutral, or net-zero. Big and nice-sounding words. But ...