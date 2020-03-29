Clarifications on shipment issues

Last Monday, the Centre issued a number of notifications giving effect to the decisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. More notifications followed in the next few days to cope with the spread of Covid-19 and three-week countrywide lockdown that requires everyone, except those connected with essential services, to stay home.

The definition of ‘turnover of zero-rated supply of goods’ under Rule 89(4) of the Central GST (CGST) Rules has been amended. It shall be the actual transaction value of zero-rated supplies made under a legal undertaking or the value which ...