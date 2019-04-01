Cloudy outlook for our trade

Financial year 2019-20 (FY20) begins on a rather sombre note, despite expectation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and buoyancy in the equity markets. Various global and domestic factors are at play, casting doubts on achieving a sustained and robust economic recovery.

Global economic growth is expected to decelerate this year. In a report issued two months earlier, the International Monetary Fund estimated 3.7 per cent for 2018, as in the October 2018 World Economic Outlook forecast. Despite weaker performance in some economies, notably Europe and Asia, the global ...