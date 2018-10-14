Combating sexual harassment at the workplace: All you need to know

Finally, the #MeToo movement is catching up in India almost a year after in the United States. Gowree Gokhale and Preetha Soman of law firm Nishith Desai Associates address a few pertinent questions in the context of rights of workers and the obligations of employers in the media and entertainment industry.

Edited excerpts: Who is covered under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (Act)? The Act protects only women. Accordingly, women employees of a producer, women actors, make-up artists, choreographers and even visitors to ...