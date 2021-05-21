Comprehension, communication & articulation

Prasar Bharati has floated an international tender to set up a broadcasting outfit to push India’s point of view abroad. Well, good, one must wish all concerned luck. But the government needs to first think about a problem that has dogged it since it came to power in 2014.

This is that even its domestic communication is quite useless. Thus even when it does something highly desirable — and whether you like it or not there is a truckload of such things — it just isn’t able to communicate it properly. This is in sharp contrast to the UPA, which, even when ...