Congress at crossroads: Can letter-politics save the party?

The Congress party has been shirking the two most important challenges before it: election of a full-time president and resolving factional disputes in the states. The letter from 23 Congressmen to Sonia Gandhi, leaked to the media on the eve of a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, suggests that the rot is deeper than imagined.

Although packaged as an agenda for organisational reform, the letter indicates that the signatories -- and perhaps others -- have lost faith in the Gandhi family’s leadership. They suggest setting up a “collective leadership” where the ...