Contradictory policies will not revive the labour market and consumption

Economics, when it is taught properly, starts by telling first year students that the world consists of three markets, namely, for labour, goods and finance — and not much else. When these are in balance, all is well with the world which can then indulge itself on less important matters.

The problem of course is that these are never fully in balance. But as long as one or two of them are not way out of balance, an adjustment process is always possible. The big problem arises when these markets go completely out of balance, as indeed they have done globally since the virus ...