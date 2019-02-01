Controlled hand-outs: Fiscal discipline maintained in an election year

As pre-election Budgets go, Piyush Goyal’s isn’t too bad. While vote-oriented announcements cost about Rs 1 trillion (or about half of 1 per cent of next year’s GDP), the fiscal deficit will remain unchanged from this year’s revised figure of 3.4 per cent of GDP.

A pause in fiscal correction is tolerable, whereas a reversal of direction would have been a much more negative development. It could well have been a reversal, if any of the hairier schemes for a basic minimum income had been announced. Still, the deficit could climb for the current year if the somewhat ...