Corona calamity: The role of China's cheerleaders

As the count of coronavirus cases and fatalities mount, and the economic catastrophe worsens, one should step back to examine all of those who bear some responsibility for this grave calamity.

The cover-up by Chinese officials — who forced the whistleblowing martyr doctor Li Wenliang to sign a retraction in early January — has justifiably led to scathing criticism of the Chinese government and tributes to him. A careful examination of the steps taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other supra-national bodies after the SARS epidemic of 2003 originating in ...