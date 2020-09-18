Cultural appropriation

For closing its abridged event this year, the Toronto International Film Festival or TIFF chose A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair’s six-part adaptation for the BBC of Vikram Seth’s saga set in a newly independent India.

The filmmaker has left her stamp on the sparkling series as over a hundred characters laugh, love, fight, riot, tango, scheme and weep on screen, in locations and costumes as authentic as Mrs Mehra’s determination to find a suitable boy for her daughter Lata. The series has been hailed as a landmark for the BBC in commissioning a wholly Indian story, and more ...