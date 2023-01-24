Deficient regulation

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside much of the disgorgement-cum-penalties imposed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location case in an April 2019 order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The tribunal has also revoked the penalties imposed on Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, who were senior officers of the NSE. It has asked the markets regulator to reconsider the extent of disgorgement imposed on another company, OPG Securities, which was indicted. However, reports indicate that Sebi is likely to approach the Supreme Court. The co-location case refers to preferential access given to some high-frequency traders on the NSE’s platform. These select entities received advance price information, and allegedly profited by front-running. In another investigation of the NSE’s functioning, Sebi discovered Ms Ramkrishna had bypassed the NSE board in appointing Anand Subramanian group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (herself) at a very high compensation.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 22:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU