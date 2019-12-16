Divide and rue

In its zeal to fulfil its majoritarian social agenda, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has displayed a tin ear when it comes to understanding the rights and aspirations of India’s multicultural citizenry.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed with astute floor management in the Upper House, may have enabled the party to tick off a key manifesto promise. And they may have bargained for protests in states with significant Muslim minorities such as Kerala, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, since the exclusionary nature of the legislation has been glaringly ...