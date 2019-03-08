Do the Pakistanis not love their children too?

In the very first scene of Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na (2004), General Amarjeet Bakshi (Kabir Bedi) asks: “Do Pakistanis not love their children?” Bakshi is the architect of a goodwill gesture, titled Project Milaap, under which the Indian government plans to release civilian Pakistani prisoners languishing in Indian jails after mistakenly crossing the border.

He is in a TV studio giving an interview about this, when the show is interrupted by Major Raghavan Dutta (Sunil Shetty), an ex-Army officer who has gone rogue and wants to scuttle Project Milaap. ...