Enquiry against Anurag Thakur for amassing excess assets finally closes

An enquiry against Union minister of state for finance and Himachal Pradesh BJP leader, Anurag Thakur, for amassing assets exceeding his income, has finally been closed. The enquiry was instituted by the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government not just against Thakur but also his father, former chief minister PK Dhumal. The state government previously in power had charged that the Thakur family had property and assets not just in Punjab and Delhi but also abroad.

Yogi’s ruminations

At a press conference in Lucknow recently, Chief Minister Adityanath was in an uncharacteristically ruminative and expansive mood. He said that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) was begun in Assam but may be expanded all over India. A survey was on in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to determine whether it was required in the state and once the survey was complete, further decisions on expanding it into an NRC enquiry would be taken. He parried a question about what would happen in UP if the Supreme Court order on the disputed land in Ayodhya went against the Hindus. And when he was asked why he called on Mulayam Singh Yadav, a leader of the party that is conducting a campaign against the BJP, he said he merely wanted to enquire about the health of the senior leader — and in any case, it was an Indian custom and tradition to call on older leaders, no matter what their political persuasion, for they have a lot to impart. When he was asked why he did not call on Mayawati, who is also an elder leader, he said, with a laugh: “first let her accept that she is an elder…”