Exercise restraint

This refers to the editorial "The Supreme test case" (April 23). The sexual harassment charges against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi by a woman who had once worked in his office cannot be simply brushed aside as one aimed at maligning the reputation of the CJI and the institution he heads. While the CJI had every reason to be aggrieved over the complaint against him, he could have exercised restraint and refrained from publicly attributing motives to the complaint before recusing himself from hearing the case. The CJI's apprehensions about the need to protect and preserve the judicial independence are genuine, but the question that has emerged is whether the higher judiciary has the institutional resolve to look into the complaint with the fairness and objectivity it deserves.

M Jeyaram

Madurai