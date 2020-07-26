Banks, businesses debate decriminalising dishonouring of cheques

A recent note by the ministry of finance seeking views from different stakeholders on whether dishonouring of a cheque should be de-criminalised has led to a raging debate. Bankers and lenders are expectedly opposed to the idea, fearing loss of deterrence, and diminishing sanctity and credibility of cheques as an instrument of transactions.

A large section of the business community considers the criminal liabilities and penalties associated with dishonouring of a cheque more as an instrument of harassment by lenders. The government over the years has been sympathetic to the idea of ...