Exporters still face various problems

Last week, Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister and noted economist, expressed worry on the economic situation. And, asked the government to engage with thinking minds to take it out of a man-made crisis.

He mainly blamed demonetisation and hastily implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the current slowdown. Also saying India had not been able to increase its export to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen in global trade due to geopolitical realignments. Leaving aside the politically oriented parts of his statement and responses from the establishment, the ...