Exports grow but imports remain high

Trade wars and the falling rupee continue to be top-of-the-mind concerns for investors. China and the US continue to trade verbal potshots while also trying to continue negotiations. The threat of escalation remains while the US continues to say that it could impose new tariffs on some $200 billion of Chinese exports.

Meanwhile, as Iran sanctions bite, the price of crude has risen to $80/ barrel for the benchmark Brent contract. Since the Central government and the states say that they will continue to impose the current excise rates, retail fuel prices continue to rise. Transporters ...