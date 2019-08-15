Fighting climate change

The special report on "climate change and land", brought out by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has added a new dimension to the fight against global warming. It has included judicious utilisation of land amongst the prerequisites to stave off the climate crisis.

The report contends that slashing of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuels alone cannot limit the temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as agreed under the Paris climate accord. Well-judged alterations in land use are imperative to tame the ...