Firms hiring bouncers to ensure employees maintain social distancing

Bouncers to enforce social distancing

As the lockdown is being lifted in phases, many corporations are urging their employees to return to office but only after enforcing safety measures. And some of these are hilarious, to say the least. For example, a producer in an advertising firm says he has had to hire bouncers to ensure that actors and their co-workers maintain the required social distance. While things like direction can happen through social media platforms, technicians and actors have to work together on a set. And many a time, they troop together in one place to take pictures and post them on social media. The producers, as a result, have been facing flak from their clients for not following the standard operating procedures. Left with little choice, they have had to act tough to ensure compliance.

MLA’s resentment

After the much-talked-about portfolio distribution in Madhya Pradesh, former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ajay Vishnoi expressed his resentment on social media. “Is hath de, us hath le. Kya shandar udaharn prastut hua hai MP ki vartman rajneeti mein. Aap BJP ko kahan le jana chahte hain? Janta ko batayen ya na batayen, BJP ko yeh batana hoga. (MP politics today presented a great example of quid pro quo. Where do you want to take the BJP? Whether or not you explain this to the people, you have to clarify this to the party),” he tweeted on Monday. Vishnoi was expecting a berth in the new cabinet and after missing the bus he wasted no time before shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “I can understand your difficulties but people can’t,” he said.

‘Meeting over lunch’ at home

Banking industry veterans are now required to adjust to a different working style. In the past four months, things have changed for senior bankers who are used to taking key decisions over lunch and dinner meetings. As Rajiv Anand, executive director (wholesale banking), Axis Bank, tweeted on Monday: “I have been invited to a lunch meeting. The client in his home, I in mine. Lunch to be delivered to each of us from a leading restaurant! Crazy!” After all, the show must go on.