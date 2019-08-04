From arbitration clause to IT Act, here are the key court orders

Arbitration clause goes after compromise Once two disputing companies settle their differences and sign a compromise agreement, neither can invoke an arbitration clause that existed in an earlier contract, the Supreme Court ruled last week while setting aside the judgment of the Gauhati High Court.

In this case, Zenith Drugs & Allied Agencies vs Nicholas Piramal India, the high court had referred the disputes between the two to arbitration. The original agreement with an arbitration clause was between Zenith, a clearing agency, and Rhone Poulene, which later merged with Piramal. ...