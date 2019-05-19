From arbitration law to labour cases, here're the key court orders

Builders to face more heat in class action The Supreme Court has widened the scope for class action in the real estate business in the context of consumer disputes. Its judgment came in the case Anjum Hussain vs Intellicity Business Park Ltd, in which some 40 flat buyers moved the National Consumer Commission, alleging that they had paid amounts to the builder but delivery was not given even after four years and the project was still at the excavation stage.

They wanted their money back. Later they moved an application to turn their complaint into a class action under the Consumer ...