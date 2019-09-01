From arbitration to property tax, a weekly selection of key court orders

The Supreme Court has removed an arbitrator selected by National Aluminium Company as he was a former chairman and managing director of the public sector firm. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act bars any person who was associated with a party or an affiliate of one of the parties in a professional capacity, such as a former employee or partner.

This is to instil confidence in the parties, ensuring the independence and impartiality of the arbitrator. Despite this bar in the fifth schedule of the Act, public sector undertakings include a clause in contracts to appoint its officials as ...