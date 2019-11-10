From cheque bounce to medical trademark, here're the key court orders

Warring public entities sent to new forum Commercial litigation among central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and various government departments/organisations see no end. This was evident last week when the Supreme Court asked MTNL, Canara Bank and its subsidiary Canfina to take their 25-year-old dispute to the Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of CPSEs Disputes (AMRCD).

Two months ago, the court had referred them to arbitration, ordering that Canfina must be impleaded in the process on the principle of “group of companies”. Since the disputes involved government ...