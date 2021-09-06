From farms to the kitchen sink

Headline labour statistics for August 2021 were disappointing as expected. Weekly estimates had forewarned this outcome. They showed that the unemployment rate was rising steadily from around 7 per cent in July to over 8 per cent.

It was over 8 per cent in each of the four weeks of August, and the employment rate had fallen sharply towards the end of the month. Final estimates for August 2021 show that the unemployment rate increased to 8.3 per cent from 7 per cent in July. The employment rate dropped from 37.4 per cent in July to 37.2 per cent in August and employment in absolute ...