From minimum wage order to whisky brand row, here're the key court orders

Minimum wage order can’t change job terms While implementing the Minimum Wages Act, a government cannot alter the terms of employment. It can only fix the wages of employees. Other components of employment remain the same.

For example, the government cannot define skilled and unskilled workers and put them in separate categories. Similarly, the government cannot fix the period of training of apprentices. Such contracts cannot be interfered with by the government while exercising its powers under the Act. “Categorisation or classification by deeming workmen in one category ...