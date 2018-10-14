From trademarks to arbitration process, here are some key court orders

The Competition Commission of India and its appellate body, the Competition Commission Appellate Tribunal (Compat), inflicted seven years of litigation charging 44 suppliers of LPG cylinders to Indian Oil Corporation with cartelisation and rigging of prices. A penalty was imposed on them against which the suppliers moved the Supreme Court.

The Competition Commission also moved the court asking for a heavier penalty. Ultimately, the Supreme Court found that the whole allegation was not established with evidence. The Director General of the Commission found that there was a similarity in ...