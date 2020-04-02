Gambhir expresses displeasure over Dhoni getting unfairly limelight for WC

Gambhir’s grudge

On the ninth anniversary of India’s second cricket World Cup win, Gautam Gambhir, a member of the victorious team and now an MP, once again expressed his displeasure over then captain M S Dhoni taking away the lion's share of the credit for that win yet. The cricketer quoted a tweet from a web portal that had a screen grab of that famous six hit by Dhoni with which India sealed the win and wrote: "Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team and all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a six." An irked Gambhir has been complaining that Dhoni unfairly hogged the limelight, sidelining the contribution of others, including Gambhir’s own knock of 97 that set the tone for the chase.

Crackdown on fake news

Amid the growing number of cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has set up a specialised cell in the state information department to check the spread of fake news on Covid-19. The state government has referred to the recent Supreme Court and central government directives to all social media companies on March 20, asking them to prevent sharing fake news on their platforms, raise awareness, take down incorrect information, and offer genuine news sources on their platforms. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi has warned the state government has adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” on the issue and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

CEO discovers gym!

With almost all of India under now, how are India Inc. captains spending their time? Besides finding ways of joining the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, some of them are rediscovering things they had forgotten they had! The chairman of a diversified group said he had started spending a lot of time in the gym he set up a decade ago in his bungalow but did not have the time to use it even once. “Thanks to all the travelling across the world, I was unable to use my own gym, which is located on a floor different from the living area. After the lockdown, I am making full use of it,” he said.