Is video-gaming addiction a medical disease? The World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) latest International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), adopted by member countries on May 25, puts gaming addiction in that category. The ICD-11 lists “Gaming Disorder” as a modern disease with clinical symptoms.

The new classification is likely to cause a great deal of grief to the world's billion-plus dedicated gamers since it puts ammunition into the hands of those who have been seeking to either outright ban, or otherwise curtail, the playing of video games. It will also ...