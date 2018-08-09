Gauge conversion issues

Karaikudi (KKDI) is a major junction in Tamil Nadu. It is part of Madurai Division of Southern Railway. Pattukottai (PKT) station is in the Tiruchirapalli Division of Southern Railway. The distance between the two stations is 73 km.

Today, twice a week, a DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) operates in either direction. The time taken is three hours in one direction and three hours and 20 minutes in the other. The average speed is thus 22 km/hour in one direction and 24 km/hour along the other. I read somewhere the Sealdah-Barrackpore EMU (electric mobile unit) train is the fastest EMU, ...