Genpact CEO Tyagarajan explains how he came to be known as 'Tiger'

After days of deliberation on the venue for lunch, my guest decides it would be The Qube at The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

Since I hadn’t been to The Qube, a multi-cuisine restaurant overlooking the lush green grounds of the luxury hotel, I am excited about trying a new place, confident that my guest would take charge of the menu and guide me through the maze of exotic sounding dishes crisscrossing countries and continents. At noon, the appointed time for our lunch on a weekday, I realise my guest N V ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan is visiting the place for the first time ...