Goodbye to the doyen of Virginia House

With the passing away of Yogi Deveshwar, Kolkata has lost a suave businessman, and India Inc will forever miss a stalwart who was a beacon of industry in Bengal. I have known the do­yen of Virginia House for many years, and we both shared a com­mon love — Kolkata.

YCD, as he was fondly called, had great taste and was a man of mettle. The debonair man, in his trademark striped shirts and blazers, had a penchant for stri­king con­ver­s­a­t­i­o­ns and deals. A very well-conne­c­ted man in the corridors of po­wer, not only did he ...