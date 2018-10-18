Google Plus lost out because it could not engage consumers

Google has decided to shut down its social media network platform Google Plus (or +). By August 2019, the platform will be closed to individuals though it will continue to be open to enterprises. The proximate cause is a security gap that exposed user data.

Although it was discovered (and patched) as long ago as March 2018, the breach led to Google being asked awkward questions by the United States Senate. Curiously though, Facebook, Google Plus’ dominant rival, has survived a series of far more serious data leaks and continues to prosper. Some management theorists suggest that the ...