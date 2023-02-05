Green growth push

“Green growth” has been listed among the seven priorities of the for 2023-24. This is a welcome move, considering that acceleration in economic development is as vital as ensuring energy security and meeting climate-action goals. These objectives, obviously, are hard to meet without transition to clean and and improvement in energy-use efficiency in all sectors — industry, agriculture, services, transportation, buildings, equipment, and others. Fortunately, the seems to make an earnest bid to take care of most of these imperatives, aiming ultimately to foster an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

