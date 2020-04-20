Hanging a killer of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka, courtesy Delhi

Did India just gift a hanging to Bangladesh in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic? On Sunday April 12, at one minute past midnight former Bangladesh Army Captain Abdul Majed was hanged at Dhaka Central Jail. He was one of the twelve Bangladesh Army officers convicted in the assassination of the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.

They killed more than 20 members of Mujib’s family - only his two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, being out of the country, fortuitously escaped the bloodbath. Five of the convicts were tried and hanged in ...