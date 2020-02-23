Have changes in tax rates for Indian companies taken the shine off LLPs?

Limited liability partnership (LLP) is the preferred legal vehicle for a lot of Indian promoters and multinational companies for setting up their business in the country. Among many advantages that LLP offered was the better income-tax regime for it.

However, with sweeping changes to the tax rates applicable to Indian companies in the recent past and the amendments proposed in the recent Budget, the debate taking place among tax professionals and businesses is whether LLP has lost its charm and has it become inferior to the company structure. While there is no straight answer to this ...