Health emergency of a lifetime

The government has advised work from home for the private sector, but has not yet implemented it in any ministry. This is something you get to hear often these days in the sanitised corridors of the government.

The fact that the establishment hasn’t allowed work from home does not mean it sees COVID-19 as a passing threat. On the contrary, it’s the biggest health emergency in a lifetime, as officials across ministries agree. Many are talking about the Spanish flu of 1918 and even referring to The Great Influenza, the epic story of the deadly pandemic in human history by ...