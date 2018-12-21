Her silent cause: Sumaira Abdulali's fight for a less noisy Mumbai

I get as many lower income households complaining about the noise during festivals and rallies as I do from wealthier ones,” Sumaira Abdulali tells me. “They say the wealthy have double-glazed windows to shut out the noise.

What do the lower income households have?” Abdulali, a slim 50-something, whose calm exterior belies the resolve underneath, goes on to add that homes in slums and lower-income zip codes are packed so tight that complaining about a neighbour can mean bad blood which is unaffordable. She might be known for fighting what is on top of the list ...