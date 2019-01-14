Hitting 'sixers' on a tricky wicket?

The Narendra Modi government announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections barely eight weeks before the announcement of the next general election. Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad’s described the move as part of a tactical endgame: “In cricket, sixes are scored in the slog overs... when the match is drawing to a close, sixes are struck.

If you have a problem with that, you must realise that this isn’t the first of the sixes. Many more are on the way.” Is there a sense of desperation pushing Prime Minister Modi to hit ...