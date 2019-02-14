How a successor solves inherited problems

For a business CEO — to answer the question I have asked in the headline — it is, maybe, two-three years, which is a third of a tenure of seven-10 years, but the cleaning up of the past must be done in a congenial way. The rules for business and politics are quite different, despite superficial similarities.

In Indian politics, we are experiencing shambolic and vituperative public utterances through which the present government places the blame for its five major problems on its predecessors —black money, employment, farmer issues, health and education. It is sobering ...