How serious is the problem of non-compliance of the CSR provisions?

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is taking a fresh look at provisions under corporate social responsibility (CSR). It recently set up a high-level committee (HLC) to review the existing norms.

An 11- member committee has been asked to set out a ‘roadmap for a coherent policy’ on CSR. A member of the HLC noted that the date of the first meeting will be significant, as the committee is required to submit its report within three months of the same. The terms of reference, circulated to the members, include recommending guidelines for the enforcement of CSR provisions, ...