IBM's Harriet Green tells how India became disruption centre of universe

From what I have read about her, Harriet Green, chairman and CEO of IBM Asia Pacific, seems absolutely driven. She has had a very successful stint in the electronic components industry rising to the top slot in at least two firms she has worked for. Later, as chief executive, she was instrumental in bailing out then-struggling travel company Thomas Cook.

In 2016, she won the Women in Technology Institute award and was inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame. Despite her schedule she doesn’t miss even a single session of hatha yoga. And she manages all that with just ...