Improved equity, wider coverage

Gross value added (GVA) in agriculture increased by more than 4.5 per cent at 2011-12 prices during the recent three years including advance estimate for the year 2018-19. This is one of the best growth witnessed in Indian agriculture.

However, this growth in GVA at constant prices did not bring same kid of cheers to farmers because of low prices of farm produce. Farmers sell their produce at current prices, and not at constant prices, and growth in farmers’ income in real terms is affected by current prices as well as farm prices relative to prices paid by farmers. Implicit price ...