Increasing number of judges not enough to improve enforcement of contracts

In the Economic Survey, the government noted that despite several steps taken to “to expedite and improve the contract enforcement regime, economic activity is being affected by the long shadow of delays and pendency across the legal landscape”. The government’s worry is not unfounded.

In the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report for 2018 when it came to enforcement of contracts, India climbed just one spot from a lowly 164 of the 190 countries ranked. To beat sluggishness in the judicial system, experts stressed the need for an attitudinal shift as far as ...