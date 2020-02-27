India, an alternative supply hub for the globe?

History is replete with instances when the domination of a nation came to an end due to a trigger, natural or otherwise. I am not going to pronounce such a prognosis for Asian giant China, but I would definitely say that the current crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus will certainly make a dent in the overall position of China in the global market.

A large number of global companies — an estimated 5 million in number — will have to forego their growth forecast and in some cases accept the prospect of losses. Many are eager to label this as a potential Black Swan event in ...