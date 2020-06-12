India has huge talent pool, must market itself better: Volvo Cars India MD

How does a native of Minneapolis, USA, end up at a Nordic company, speak fluent Japanese, and then come to live in Gurgaon? He could be an editor at the travel guides publisher Lonely Planet but he isn’t and the reason for it is one thing I aim to find out as I switch on my Zoom connection to patch in to Charles Frump, managing director, Volvo Cars India.

Seconds later, I am face-to-face with the friendly 49-year old American executive in a black round-neck T-shirt. Frump has earlier wrapped up a 30-minute high-intensity interval training workout in a padded room that serves as a gym ...