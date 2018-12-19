India in 2019: No quantum of solace

The year 2018 has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian economy. Exactly a year ago, the economy was on the cusp of a cyclical recovery after the twin shocks. Uncomfortably high demand-side inflation and rising oil prices convinced the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike policy rates twice.

And only a few months ago it seemed an external sector apocalypse was just around the corner. Fast forward to today, and food inflation is negative, oil prices are down 30 per cent from their October highs, and markets are now contemplating rate cuts. To predict what 2019 holds in store, we dust ...