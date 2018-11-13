India Inc's long winter

The compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) over the past 10 years stands at 12.9 per cent. While this is not low, there are of course periods in Indian history that have seen higher GDP growth.

What is of note, however, is that both the CAGR of corporate profits and of returns to investing in the stock market over the same period significantly underperform the CAGR of nominal GDP. As this newspaper reported on Monday, the CAGR of market capitalisation for listed companies grew at a shade under 11 per cent a year, while their profits grew at merely 4.1 ...