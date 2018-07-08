India needs specific anti-fake news laws to curb spread of misinformation

The government’s recent directive asking WhatsApp to curb the spread of misinformation through the instant messaging app has left legal experts divided on whether this diktat goes beyond the existing scope of law.

A section of experts contends that the government might be stretching its legal authority in asking a non-licensed app to be regulated according to existing laws. “The government’s move does not seem to have a strong basis in the existing legal framework,” notes cybersecurity lawyer Apar Gupta. “It may not stand the scrutiny of law if a ...